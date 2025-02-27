Powell Max Limited’s (NASDAQ:PMAX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 4th

Powell Max’s (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 4th. Powell Max had issued 1,426,750 shares in its IPO on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,707,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Powell Max Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PMAX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Powell Max has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

Powell Max Company Profile

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

