Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) CEO Nicolas Catoggio Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Catoggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Post by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $14,480,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Post by 26.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

