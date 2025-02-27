Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. 216,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

