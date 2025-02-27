Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.900 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.87-2.90 EPS.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 639,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,278. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

