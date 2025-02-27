Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,419. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.