Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Piraeus Financial Trading Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,419. Piraeus Financial has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
