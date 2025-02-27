Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. This trade represents a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

