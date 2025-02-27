Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

