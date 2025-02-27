Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $413,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $151.19 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

