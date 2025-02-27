Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

