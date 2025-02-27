Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Buys $41,600.00 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $600.01 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.