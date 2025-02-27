Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,404,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,376% from the average daily volume of 95,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

