Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

