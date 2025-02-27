PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $23.36. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 61,436 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

