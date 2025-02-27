Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Announces Earnings Results

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 13.9 %

PAYO stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 7,013,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,730. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,665,117.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This trade represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

