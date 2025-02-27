Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,433,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,229,472 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.07.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after acquiring an additional 166,899 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 86,972 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% during the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

