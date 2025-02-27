Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $660.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

View Our Latest Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.