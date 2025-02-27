PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,398,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
