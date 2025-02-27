Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO) Insider Matthew (Matt) Boyes Purchases 200,000 Shares

Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Boyes purchased 200,000 shares of Pacgold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,341.77).

Pacgold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Pacgold alerts:

Pacgold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pacgold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its principal property is the Alice River gold project that comprises a portfolio of eight mining leases and five exploration permits located in the Alice River region of north Queensland. The company was formerly known as Alice River Resources Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.