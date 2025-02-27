Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO) Insider Matthew (Matt) Boyes Purchases 200,000 Shares

Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Boyes purchased 200,000 shares of Pacgold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($7,341.77).
Pacgold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.76.
Pacgold Company Profile
