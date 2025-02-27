Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.