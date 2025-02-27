OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Zacks reports. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.42 million.
OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.97.
OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.71%.
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
