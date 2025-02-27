Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.