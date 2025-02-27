Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 620.0% in February

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTSKY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $32.41.
About Otsuka
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.