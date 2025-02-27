Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Orlen Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF traded up C$1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Orlen has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.87.
About Orlen
