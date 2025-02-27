Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Orlen Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSKOF traded up C$1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Orlen has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.87.

About Orlen

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

