O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $1,390.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,390.81.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,330.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,206.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

