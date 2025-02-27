O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total transaction of $325,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,675.96. The trade was a 35.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,330.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,206.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

