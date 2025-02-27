Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,250,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 542,001 shares of company stock valued at $52,230,551 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.