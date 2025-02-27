Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.34 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 2.6 %

TGT stock opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.