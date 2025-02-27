Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,959,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fortinet by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 168,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,460 shares of company stock worth $7,063,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.