Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,528,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average is $173.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $188.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

