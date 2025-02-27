Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $706.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $874.30. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.