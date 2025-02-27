Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 100,819 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

