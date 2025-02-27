Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

