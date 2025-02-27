Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.