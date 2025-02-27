Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

