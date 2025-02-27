Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.76.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,414.48. This trade represents a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

