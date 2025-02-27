Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.35 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

