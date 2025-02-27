ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,908 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of ONEOK worth $126,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after buying an additional 661,854 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 10,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 494,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,662,000 after buying an additional 489,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ONEOK by 199.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 697,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,605,000 after buying an additional 465,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

