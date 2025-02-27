OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

