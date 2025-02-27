OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Head to Head Contrast

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARGO Therapeutics N/A -38.16% -33.94% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CARGO Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARGO Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.67%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.22%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARGO Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million ($4.26) -0.90 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CARGO Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats CARGO Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

