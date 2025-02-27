Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $776.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODD

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Oddity Tech Company Profile

NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34.

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.