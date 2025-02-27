Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $776.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on ODD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
