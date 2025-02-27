Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Pravin Dugel Sells 21,475 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

