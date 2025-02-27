Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 15% – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 283.30 ($3.59). 12,025,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,936,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.23).

Ocado Group Stock Down 18.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.