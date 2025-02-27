Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 284.34 ($3.61). Approximately 12,393,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,945,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.23).

Ocado Group Trading Down 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

