Nwam LLC Sells 9,021 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $514.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.62.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

