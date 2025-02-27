Nwam LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after purchasing an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 327,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $115.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
