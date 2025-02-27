Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

