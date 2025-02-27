Nwam LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after buying an additional 94,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,029,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

