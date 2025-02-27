Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,466,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,594,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,000.

VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

