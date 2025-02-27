Nwam LLC Buys 159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $990.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $945.07 and a 200-day moving average of $827.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

