NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,749,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,721,719. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

